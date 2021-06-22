The Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area has announced the death of its chairman Hon Olufunmi Rafiu Olatunji

The illness which caused the death of the late politician was not disclosed by Eti-Osa East council authorities

Family, friends, and colleagues of the former council boss described his death as unfortunate and prayed against future tragedies

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Eti-Osa, Lagos state - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has suffered a tragedy following the death of Olufunmi Rafiu Olatunji, the chairman of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area (LCDA) in Lagos state.

Olatunji who was reportedly battling with an undisclosed illness died on Monday night, June 21.

Olufunmi Rafiu Olatunji died a devout Muslim. Photo: Hon. Olufunmi Rafiu Olatunji Media Team

Source: Facebook

Eti-Osa LCDA expressed sadness over Olatunji's death

Confirming his death, his media team on Tuesday morning, June 22, disclosed in a Facebook post that the politician was buried at his residence in Sangotedo, Ajah, Lagos in accordance with Islamic rite.

The post read:

''With sorrow in our heart but in total submission to the will of Almighty Allah (S. W. T), we announce the passing, after a long battle with illness, our dear father, brother, friend, confidant, role model, Nation-builder, Hon. Olufunmi Rafiu Olatunji.''

He was until late night of Monday 21st June, 2021 the Executive Chairman of Eti-Osa East Local Council Development Area, Eti-Osa Local Government.''

The Nation reported that before his demise, Olatunji was seeking re-election on the platform of the ruling APC.

The chairman of Lagos Mainland LGA mourns the politician's demise

The publication stated that the chairman of Lagos Mainland local government area, Omolola Essien, expressed sadness over Olatunji's sudden demise.

She commiserated with his family, friends, and colleagues over the death of the politician.

In another report, the Cross River state chapter of the APC says it has placed an order for 3 million bunches of brooms from local broom makers for the new entrants into the party.

The party’s publicity secretary, Bassey Ita, disclosed this in a statement seen by Legit.ng on Monday, June 21.

He said the commodity, which is APC’s symbol, had suddenly become scarce in the state, following the influx of new members, after Governor Ben Ayade’s defection to the party a few weeks ago.

Source: Legit.ng