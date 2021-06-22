The Lagos State House of Assembly has taken strong legislative action ahead of the state's local government elections

Ikeja, Lagos - The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday, June 21, reviewed and amended a portion of the law creating the state's electoral body, Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

A statement made available to Legit.ng by the state legislature indicates that the law was amended by creating a subsection for Section 2.

Legit.ng gathers the newly added subsection 5 gives the governor of the state the power to extend the tenure of the commission based on exigencies.

Amendment to address possible gaps

Victor Akande, the chairman of the Committee on Judiciary, Public Petitions and LASIEC, explained that the amendment is to resolve the lacuna that could occur between the period the tenures of the commission's members elapse and when new members are appointed by the governor.

Making the final submission, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, reiterated that the portion of the law was being amended to meet the exigencies of time.

He explained that the amendment is to ensure that the process leading to the effective conclusion of the local government election in Lagos state is not hampered as a result of the soon-to-end tenure of the members of LASIEC.

According to him, a legal extension of the tenure would help the members of the commission to effectively conclude the elections without violating the law.

The principal lawmaker, however, noted that an additional six months as suggested by the bill was too long since the period is simply meant to perfect fresh appointments.

He recommended a three months reduction while also noting that the request for such extension should be subject to a review and approval of the House.

He directed the Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, to pass the clean copy to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for assent.

Legit.ng notes that the state assembly made the move ahead of the local government elections scheduled to hold in July.

Reactions trail amendment

