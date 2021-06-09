- A bride's father brought life to his daughter's wedding as he stepped on the dance floor and entertained the guests

- The man danced beautifully well and thrilled everyone present at the occasion; his legwork got the guests cheering him on

- A video from the wedding was shared on social media and the bride's father got positive comments from people

A heartwarming video has emerged on social media in which a bride's father showed the wedding guest the stuff he is made of.

At the wedding reception, the bride's father stepped on the dance floor with amazing dance moves and thrilled all the guests with his leg work.

The bride's father thrilled the wedding guests with his amazing dance skills. Photo credit: @official_mcbobo

Source: Instagram

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @official_mcbobo, the bride's father, groom and groom's men could be seen entertaining the guests as KWAM 1's Ade Ori Okin blared from speakers.

The men followed every step the bride's father made as the guests beheld the spectacle before them.

Reactions trail the adorable video

@beecrownevents said:

"Bride father have end the reception already... Kudo Mc Bobo."

@teetohkiddieshub commented:

"Reception haff close. Dad is a vibe."

@wal_pops said wrote:

"I didn't want the video to end."

Source: Legit