A woman was recently caught doing the most bizarre dance moves in a video clip that was shared by a super amused South African Twitter user

In the clip, the woman can be seen at one point hoping on the flooYoung Lady Thrills Crowd with Crazy Dance Moves in T video, stirs massive reactionsr like a frog and then suddenly shouting something in the direction of the sky

Locals were left perplexed by her outlandish dance moves and to the comment section to share their thoughts on the matter

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

It's not news that one can find the most amusing, most bizarre, and most interesting things on social media. The latest bit of bizarre entertainment comes in the form of a woman doing the craziest dance styles.

While the woman probably felt like she was doing all the right moves because of the big crowd surrounding her with cameras - this was certainly not the case. Many people wanted to get a closer look at her hopping on the floor and randomly shouting at the sky.

This woman has left many with questions. Images: @DineoJmoloi

Source: UGC

Locals are as confused as ever

The video sparked mixed reactions among social media users.

@lethofb said:

"The worst part is after this khona ulova ozothatha umakhosi kanye nedlozi lakhe aye nabo endlini ayoba qeda ngomdavazo!"

@Im_Pacho said:

"This happens when ubhodla kabili then think awuth ngiyothwasa"

@Iam_VickyWOG asked:

"Kanti what's wrong with her going to groove with what she is wearing?"

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

More moves that "moved" the masses

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a heartwarming video emerged on social media in which a bride's father showed the wedding guest the stuff he is made of.

At the wedding reception, the bride's father stepped on the dance floor with amazing dance moves and thrilled all the guests with his leg work.

The bride's father, groom and groom's men could be seen entertaining the guests as KWAM 1's Ade Ori Okin blared from speakers.

Source: Legit