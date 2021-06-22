Popular Nigerian musician, Teni, recently shared a video of a scary but hilarious moment for her during a music video shoot

In the video the singer shared on her Instagram page, she was seen with some guys who were trying to help her get into the car before it went up

Different hilarious remarks followed from fans as Teni, after getting comfortable, started to catch cruise mid-air

Top Nigerian singer, Teni, has taken to social media with a video that shows the extent artistes go in order to bring most of their music videos to life.

In a post where she cried out about what a music director was making her do, she was seen trying to get into a van which had already been suspended with a rope.

Nigerians react to Teni's video on Instagram Photo credit: @tenientertainer

Source: Instagram

Before and after

The singer who was visibly scared panicked when the men who were helping her get into the vehicle started talking about holding on to it.

In another clip, a bolder Teni was seen singing and addressing the people around even though she was suspended mid-air.

She also talked about jumping down from the car before suddenly begging to be dropped.

Taking to the caption, the singer wrote:

"Help me beg @boy_director abeg! Na video I say I one shoot."

Watch the videos below:

Fans and colleagues react

Different reactions followed Teni's hilarious display, read some of the comments below:

Evaxalordiah:

"Hahahaha she say “You want to catch me? You are wicked!”

Izzyodigie:

"Lmao! Wth is going on?!"

Destinyetikoofficial:

"This is scary."

Gylliananthonette:

"What kind of rough play is bayi?"

Deotheplug:

"May the gods be with you."

Agentteepee:

"Na video I say I wan do ooo no be die I wan die abeg. Teni u won’t Kuku kill me."

Teni thanks Davido

Teni took to her page on Twitter with a note of appreciation to Davido for coming through for her.

She disclosed that Davido came to her music video shoot, stayed with her for about eight hours and did everything that he was asked to do.

An elated Teni while thanking the Fem crooner, also used the opportunity to inform fans that they had a collaboration on the way.

Source: Legit.ng