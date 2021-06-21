The unity of Nigeria should be sustained according to one of the children of MKO Abiola, winner of the June 12 presidential election

According to Jamiu Abiola, the country was not created by mistake and as such, it should not be allowed to breakup

As a result of this, he has floated a foundation to enlighten Nigerians on why the country should not be allowed to disintegrate

Zaria, Kaduna state - Son of Chief Moshood Abiola, winner of the 1993 presidential election, Jamiu Abiola, has floated a foundation named after his mother, Kudirat, to work for peace and unity of Nigeria in the face of agitations for secession.

The chairman of the foundation spoke in Zaria, Kaduna State, yesterday while launching the ‘Kudirat Abiola Sabon Gari Peace Foundation’ in memory of his Zaria-born mother, who was assassinated in June 4, 1996.

Saying the foundation was founded to work against the forces trying to bring Nigeria down, the scion of the Abiola family added that the creation of Nigeria by God was not a mistake and that the country had gone too far as a united nation to break up.

According to him, it would mean that his parents, Kudirat and Moshood Abiola, died in vain if Nigeria or its democracy collapses.

“I chose to float this foundation now, 25 years after my mother’s demise, because of where we are now as a country. Where we are is very dangerous. We have a democracy, but we have fake news and so many things working towards destroying the country.

“So, the same way these forces work against the country, we also have to establish forces of our own to work for the country. We should get more forces positively than negative forces. So, this is the time, because if things go wrong and democracy does not work, it means my father and my mother died for nothing. And there is no way I can let it happen,” he said.

Shelve the idea, Obasanjo tells secession agitators

In another report, Nigeria's former president Olusegun Obasanjo, says although Nigerians would fare better staying together than breaking up, the nation’s unity should not be at ‘any cost’.

The former president stated this in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, at his investiture as a Fellow of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyor (NIS) organised by the Ogun chapter of the Body of Fellows of the NIS.

Legit.ng gathered the ex-president called on agitators for the disintegration of the country to shelve the idea and work for the oneness of the country. He said it is better for Nigeria to remain as one indivisible nation than for each tribe to go its separate way.

Also, Obasanjo said that elder statesmen under the aegis of the Committee for the Goodness of Nigeria (CGN) have notified President Muhammadu Buhari of their recent meeting in Abuja on the insecurity in the country.

The ex-president said members of the CGN agreed in principle to formally present their resolutions to President Buhari before any public disclosure.

Legit.ng gathered that Obasanjo offered an insight into what was discussed at their Thursday, June 10, meeting, which according to him, bothered on issues of security, economy, welfare, well-being, unity and progress of Nigeria.

