The Big Brother Naija Lockdoen reunion started on June 17 and different scenarios and drama have unfolded since then

Ex-housemates, Vee and Tolani Baj finally got the opportunity to talk about their beef and it was a pretty messy affair as Vee got a blow from a pillow

According to Vee, Tolani Baj was her friend in the house and after she got out, openly said that she could collect her man, Neo

It is not news that BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemates, Vee and Neo hit it off while in the house and they are still going strong.

The Lockdown reunion show started airing June 17 and BBNaija fas are in for a treat as drama keeps unfolding with each episode.

Vee says she would never be all over Tolani's man Photo credit: @veeiye/@tolanibaj

Vee pours out her mind

Vee who is notorious for her bluntness admitted to insulting Tolani Baj from a place of hurt, after she left the house.

She noted that she had nothing bad to say about her colleague before, but after Tolani Baj had an interview with Ebuka following her eviction from the show. She said the part where Tolani expressed interest in Neo pissed her off.

Vee and Tolani Baj were good friends in the house while she was dating Neo, and she noted that she would never have that kind of feelings for Tolani's man.

The darkskinned beauty tagged Tolani a desperate woman in denial and urged her friends who could be watching her on TV to be scared.

Tolani Baj reacts

Replying to Vee's statement, Tolani Baj went into a long fit of curse words while noting that Vee is not in any position to address her the way she did.

In the middle of her outburst, she threw a pillow at her colleague and urged her to say whatever she had to say to her face.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

A lot of people were not pleased with Tolani Baj's actions towards Vee's man and they dragged her for even daring to put on a show at the reunion.

Read some comments below:

Jeddiekay1:

"Tbaj is trying so hard to talk tra*h cos she knows Vee is saying nothing but the truth."

As_miaowww:

"Vee was spitting Facts, TBaj is just pained."

Teeto_olayeni:

"Lmaoo who does Tolani Baj think she is? So razz and messy, what a shame."

Racheale_o:

"Vee finished her without even using the f word. I am officially team witch."

Candace_magida:

"Thanks Vee for finishing her, Desperate woman."

Prince ignores Dorathy

After the BBNaija 2020 Lockdown season ended, ex-housemates, Prince and Dorathy became almost inseparable and even their fans had hopes of shipping them to becoming a couple.

The season reunion started on June 17 and it was already packed with drama as attitudes started flying about even from exchanging greetings.

Prince's entry into the room was greeted with hailings from Laycon, Ozo, Neo, and the rest. He went round to say hello to everyone except Dorathy.

Source: Legit.ng News