UTME 2021: JAMB Asks Candidates in Delisted Centres to Print New Exam Slips

JAMB has asked candidates initially scheduled to write their UTME exams in some centres that have now been delisted to print new slips

The new slips will contain the necessary information regarding the new centres they are assigned, including the date and time to write the test

About 24 centres were delisted by the examination body over non-compliance to the laid-down procedures

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has asked candidates who were scheduled to take the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in delisted centres to print new examination notification slips.

Daily Trust reported that the board's spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, asked the candidates to start printing their notifications from Sunday, June 20, for their new schedule date and time.

JAMB has told candidates who were scheduled to take the 2021 UTME in delisted centres to print new examination notification slips. Photo credit: JAMB

He said in a brief statement also reported by The Nation:

“This applies only to centres delisted. You will recall that 24 centres were delisted for performing below the tolerable limit of the Board, while over 40 others were put on the watchlist."

JAMB delists 24 centres

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that JAMB kicked off its 2021 UTME nationwide on Saturday, June 19.

However, the commencement of the examination did not go without hitches as the board announced that it delisted 25 computer-based test centres from the list of more than 800 earlier scheduled to take part in the ongoing exam.

The examination body said the decision followed the centres’ non-compliance to the laid-down procedures and the difficulties encountered by candidates posted to the centres.

Revenue from 2021 UTME forms drops to N5.8bn

Meanwhile, JAMB has attributed the drop in the revenue it generated from the sale of forms for the 2021 UTME and the Direct Entry Examinations to the introduction of the National Identification Number (NIN) requirement into the registration process.

It said the NIN requirement made it impossible for some prospective candidates to register, leading to the reduction in the number of registered candidates and the proceeds generated from sales of forms.

The board’s spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, made this known on Sunday, June 20.

Source: Legit