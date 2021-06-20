The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) kicked off its 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examinations (UTME) nationwide on Saturday, June 19.

Legit.ng gathered that the commencement of the examination did not go with hitches the JAMB announced that it delisted 25 computer-based test centres from the list of more than 800 earlier scheduled to take part in the ongoing exam.

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has delisted 25 CBT centres in Nigeria.

Source: Facebook

The examination body said the decision followed the centres’ non-compliance to the laid-down procedures and the difficulties encountered by candidates posted to the centres to sit the examination on Saturday, June 19.

These are the CBT centres delisted by the JAMB as reported by The Nation and PM News

1. Benue state harry pass polytechnic CBT centre, off Gboko Ameladu road, along Ortese market after CDM Academy, Gboko, Benue state

2. Delta state Izisco Obos institute of maritime studies and technology, 2 Igbesivwe street, off okere-ugborikoko road, Warri. Delta state

3. Edo state Oseni Elamah ICT institute, 39, poly road, Auchi, Edo state

4. Edo state Givitec CBT centre, 192, Murtala Mohammed way, by Ekiosa market, Benin- city, Edo state

5. Edo state Kings Polytechnic, Ubiaja, Edo state

6. FCT, Abuja GEF systems ltd, public service institute of Nigeria, (psin) Dutse junction, Kubwa expressway, Abuja, FCT

7. Imo state Oru East CBT centre (FOE ICT) Oru East LGA headquarters Omuma, Imo state

8. Kaduna state Bethel Baptist High School, KM 6 Kachia road, Marmara Damishi, Kujama, Kaduna state

9. Kaduna state Zabib College, No 11 Umar Abdullahi Tsauri road, Unguwar Dosa, Kaduna.

10. Kaduna state St. Albert institute, Fadan-kagoma, Kafanchan, Kaduna state

11. Lagos state Massino computer CBT, 35 Assembly Hall road, by Limca b/stop, Itoga Badagry, Lagos state

12. Lagos state IP soft technologies ltd.36, Mobil road beside Ashanti barracks Apapa, Lagos state

13. Lagos state institute of criminal justice and criminology administration. 7th ave. opposite k close, Alakija b/stop Festac town Lagos state

14. Lagos state sweet valley educational services, Mike Anison close, off Ayeni str, 2nd junction, governor’s road, Ikotun, Lagos state

15. Lagos state certified institution of shipping, CISN b/stop, near Magbon Badagry, Lagos

16. Lagos state Al-miyzan schools CBT centre, Al-miyzan close, Adams estate, Ikotun, Lagos state

17. Nasarawa state Aunty Alice schools, 48 Aunty Alice school road, Mararaba, Karu lga, Nasarawa state

18. Ondo state federal polytechnic, along Ondo-Ipetu, Ijesha road, Ile-Oluji, Ondo state.

19. Ondo state King Emmanuel College ICT centre, 34-40 King Emmanuel street, Showboy rd, Ore, Ondo state

20. Osun state, Oduduwa University, opposite Ife-Ibadan expressway roundabout, Ipetumodu, Osun state

21. Oyo state federal college of education (special), e-library, centre 1, Oyo, Oyo state

22. Plateau state University Bokkos, Butura vet, Bokkos, Plateau state

23. Plateau state St. Augustine’s academy, Solomon Lar way, before Saturday Market junction, Langtang, Plateau state

24. Kaduna state Skolak resources ltd, BZ 3 Sardauna crescent off junction road, Kaduna, Kaduna state

25. FCT, Abuja government secondary school Tundun Wada, area 10, Garki, Abuja

