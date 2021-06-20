Another innocent Nigerian has lost his life as gunmen attacked him outside a Club's premises in the state

The incident occurred around 11:30 pm when the deceased was coming from the club with some friends

According to report, the victim was the only person shot and nothing was stolen when the criminals attacked

Titus Badejo, a radio presenter with Naija 102.7FM, Ibadan, was on Saturday killed by gunmen. Adewale Osifeso, spokesman of the state police command, confirmed the incident.

According to Osifeso, Badejo was killed outside Club 407 in the Oluyole area of Ibadan at about 11:30 pm on Saturday. The victim worked as a freelance disc jockey at the club.

The police said investigations were in progress to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident and to apprehend the assailants.

“At about 0730hrs, Sunday 20th June 2021, One Damilola Afolabi ‘m’, Manager, at Club 407, Oluyole Ibadan, reported at the Oluyole Divisional Police Headquarters that on Saturday, 19th June, 2021, one Titus Badejo, Journalist and freelance disc jockey with the club, was shot outside the club’s premises by unknown assailants,” Osifeso said.

“However, comprehensive investigations are in top gear to unravel circumstances surrounding the incident and to apprehend the assailants. Verifiable updates would be provided soonest,” Osifeso said, in the text.

According to NAN, a source said the victim was leaving the club with some friends when he was attacked and shot dead by the gunmen.

“When he was leaving with his friends in his car around 11:30 pm, two masked men on a motorcycle suddenly stopped his car, wielding a gun and asked all of them to lie down,” the source was quoted as saying.

“He was the only one shot by the gunmen, who left immediately without taking anything or touching the other occupants of the car.”

Badejo’s death comes three days after Ramon Azeez, a 37-year-old phone seller, was killed during a clash between members of the proscribed National Union of Road Transport Workers and the Park Management System (PMS) at the Iwo road area of the state.

