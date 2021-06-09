- Insecurity and outright terrorism has been a major challenge to the Nigerian government in recent times

- Hard-to-reach communities and in recent times, security operatives have been vulnerable to incessant violent attacks

- Speaker Femi Gbajabimila has lamented that the country is in dire times because the situation is war-like

FCT, Abuja - The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has said the growing security crises across Nigeria can be likened to war.

Gbajabiaamila also warned that if the situation continues unabated, the country might just be living on borrowed time.

He, however, stated that recent recommendations by the parliament would be transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for further action.

The Speaker was referring to the recent Special Summit on National Security organised by the House of Representatives.

Speaking during the resumed plenary on Tuesday, June 8, The Punch quoted him as saying:

“From Owerri in Imo state to Igangan in Oyo state; from Niger to Kaduna and across the states of the northeast, we are witnessing bloodshed and violence of the sort usually associated with war.

“These are trying times for all (of) our nation’s people. Families are in mourning; communities are under siege and even those who have thus far escaped the direct impact of the escalating violence cannot help but feel as if they are living on borrowed time.

“We are reminded of the urgent need for coordinated and targeted action by governments at all levels to address this menace and save our nation.”

Meanwhile, over 200 people were killed in violent attacks across Nigeria last week, as the insecurity across the country continues despite the efforts of security agencies.

According to Premium Times newspaper, no fewer than 137 people were abducted across the country last week.

The figures were gathered from newspaper reports and family members of victims.

In a related development, a total of 127 civil society groups on Friday, May 28 staged protests across Nigeria calling attention to the violence, lawlessness, and bloodletting that have taken over all parts of the country.

The groups urged the presidency to provide political and moral leadership for the security crisis and ensure governmental actions are humane in tandem with section 17 (2)(C) of the Nigerian Constitution.

At the Federal Capital Territory protests, Abuja, covered by Legit.ng, organisers of the processions, Joint Action Civil Society Coalition, called on the government to act fast.

Similarly, members of the Lagos state House of Assembly on Tuesday, May 18 asked President Muhammadu Buhari to address the nation over issues relating to insecurity across the country.

At the plenary monitored by Legit.ng, the House urged state governors to start restructuring in their states by implementing autonomy for state legislatures and judiciary.

The Lagos lawmakers also called on the National Assembly to amend the Act establishing the Nigeria Police Force for the creation of state police.

