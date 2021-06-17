About 15 days after conducting the mock exam for the 2021 UTME, JAMB said the results are now available

The examination board instructed the candidates who participated in the mock exam to check their results via its website

JAMB's spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, said the board is fully prepared for the main exam which will hold June 19 and July 3

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has released the results of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock exam conducted on Thursday, June 3, 2021, across the country.

Daily Trust reported that this was contained in a statement issued by JAMB's spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin, on Wednesday, June 16.

JAMB releases the results of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock exam conducted on Thursday, June 3, 2021. Photo credit: BEST EXAM Portal

Source: Facebook

Benjamin directed those who participated in the mock exam to visit the board's website to check their results.

He said:

“The result of the mock examination conducted on the 3rd June, 2021 is now on our website and candidates can check their results by visiting www.jamb.gov.ng.”

He noted that a total of 160,718 candidates indicated interest to sit for the examination but only 62,780 turned out for the mock exercise.

Benjamin added JAMB is adequately prepared for the main UTME which is due to take place between June 19 and July 3, 2021, Nigerian Tribune also reported.

NIN issue to be resolved

Meanwhile, the board had earlier disclosed that the few candidates who were yet to obtain their NIN would soon heave a sigh of relief.

According to Benjamin, their names have been forwarded to National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

He gave assurance that they would be contacted as soon as they are cleared.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Another UTME in 2021?

Many candidates preparing to write the forthcoming exam have been having issues registering on JAMB's website.

There is a possibility that a second UTME will be held for candidates with genuine registration challenges.

JAMB's registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, speaking on Wednesday, June 9, noted that so far, the board has recorded not less than 17,758 persons with similar issues throughout Nigeria.

Source: Legit