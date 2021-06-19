Hungary vs France has seen Les Blues drop points to set up a tantalising clash with Portugal in their last group game

Attila Fiola opened the scoring for Hungary in first half stoppage-time when he slotted the ball home following a solo run

Antoine Griezmann responded in the 66th minute after a goal-mouth scramble presented him with the ball from close range

France need to thank Antoine Griezmann who grabbed their equalizer to ensure they shared the spoils against the very impressive Hungary on Saturday afternoon, June 19, Telegraph reports.

It was fight to finish at the Ferenc Puskas Stadium in Budapest, Hungary as the home team was able to show class against the world champions.

The first real attempt came in the 14th minute when goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi did well to get down to Karim Benzema's effort and then Antoine Griezmann had his effort from close range saved.

And three minutes later, Mbappe came close yet again after Lucas Digne's pinpoint cross from the left was met by the PSG striker, but the France forward guided his header just wide of the right post.

Desperate for a goal, France had yet another chance to score in the 36th minute, as Paul Pogba attempted a near-post shot from an acute angle.

Despite that France dominated the entire first half, it was Hungary that took the lead just before the half-time break.

Varane pushed forward to win the ball and misjudged it, which allowed Roland Sallai to play it in behind and then Attila Fiola kept his composure before finishing past Hugo Lloris. 1-0 Hungary.

Didier Deschamp's men came from the tunnel in the second half blazing from all cylinders.

In the 59th minute, Dembele who came in moments earlier rifled a shot at goal that hit the post and went behind for a free kick.

And somehow the French team pulled one back courtesy Antoine Griezmann who was not really involved in the game.

A long ball by Lloris was picked up by Mbappe, who remained calm before crossing into the area and the Barcelona man Griezmann was there to fire in the half-cleared ball. Hungary 1-1 France.

Both teams fought so hard to get one more goal to grab all three points, but somehow there were no further goals. It ended; Hungary 1-1 France.

