Cristiano Ronaldo had told the world to drink water after the striker put away two bottles of Coca-Cola during a press conference

Russia boss Stanislav Cherchesov ignored the call of the former Real Madrid star and took several sips from a Coke bottle

Cherchesov who faced the press right after guiding his side to a 1-0 win over Finland also toasted Aleksei Miranchuk’s match-winner

The coach of the Russian national football team Stanislav Cherchesov is not bothered about Cristiano Ronaldo’s message as he drank a bottle of Coca-Cola at the Euro 2020 press conference.

Ronaldo had, during a press conference, put away two bottles of Coke he found on the desk and then told the world to ‘drink water’.

The action ripped $4billion off the product’s market value after Ronaldo’s press conference after helping his side to a 3-0 win over Hungary.

But the manager of the Russian side, Cherchesov, was not moved by the actions of the Juventus striker when he was presented to the media moments after their 1-0 victory over Finland.

The ex-goalkeeper picked up a bottle of Coke that had been placed next to his microphone, opened it and took several sips as he toasted Aleksei Miranchuk’s matchwinner.

Ronaldo earlier removed two bottles of the fizzy drink from the desk in front of him during his pre-match press conference ahead of their opening game win.

Coca-Cola's share price promptly dropped from $56.10 (£39.80) to $55.22 (£39.19).

A UEFA spokesperson added via SunSport:

“Players are offered water, alongside Coca-Cola and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, on arrival at our press conferences.”

