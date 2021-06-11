Armed bandits struck in the ancient city of Zaria, forcefully taking away some lecturers and students

The Kaduna state police command, the Kaduna state vigilante service, and the school's spokespersons have confirmed the report

The news comes weeks after some abducted students of the Greenfield University in the northwest were released by bandits

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Zaria - A report by The Punch newspaper indicates that bandits have attacked the Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria in Kaduna state, abducting scores of students and lecturers in the institution.

An eyewitness quoted in the report said the gunmen invaded the school located along the Zaria-Kaduna expressway last night on Thursday, June 10.

Governor El-Rufai has a policy of not paying bandits for ransom in Kaduna state. Photo credit: Nasir El-Rufai

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The eyewitness said:

“The gunmen attacked the school last night. Unspecified numbers of students and lecturers were said to have been abducted.”

One student killed in brutal attack

Premium Times newspaper reports that at least one person has been confirmed dead from the shooting.

According to a statement issued by the publicity secretary of the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic (ASUP) of the institution, Aliyu Kofa, one student was killed while two lecturers of the polytechnic were kidnapped by the gunmen.

He added that two students also sustained gunshot injuries from sporadic shootings by the armed bandits.

Confirmation from Kaduna state authorities

The Guardian newspaper reports that an official of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service confirmed the report.

The official, who did not give details, said the incident occurred between 10.30 pm and 11 pm when many had retired to bed.

Malam Abdullahi Shehu, the spokesman of the institution, also confirmed the incident, adding that management was still trying to ascertain the exact number of people affected.

Similarly, ASP. Mohammed Jalige, the spokesman of the Kaduna state command, confirmed the incident but said he was still awaiting details on the matter.

Recall that fourteen (14) students of Greenfield University, Kaduna, who were abducted from the university hostels by bandits on Tuesday, April 20 were released recently.

The students were released on Saturday afternoon, May 29 after about N180million raised by their parents was paid as ransom.

The spokesman of Greenfield University, Kator Yengeh, confirmed the development to journalists in the state.

In a related development, abductors of the over 136 students and staff of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School, Tegina, in Rafi local government area of Niger state are demanding the sum of N110 million as a ransom for the safe release of the victims.

The bandits also threatened to kill the victims should the school or their parents fail to meet their demands on time.

The headteacher of the school, Abubakar Alhassan disclosed this to journalists on Tuesday, June 1, adding that the bandits’ call came in about 4:00 pm on Monday, May 31.

Source: Legit