The Nigerian senate has given details of some corrupt activities which occur in federal ministries, departments, and agencies

Senator Matthew Urhoghide, the chairman of the Senate Public Accounts Committee dismissed the suggestions that corruption is mainly perpetrated by politicians

Abdulrasheed Bawa, chairman of the EFCC, has also raised concerns over the spendings of many government agencies

FCT, Abuja - The Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) has claimed that civil servants are more corrupt than the political class.

Senator Matthew Urhoghide, the chairman of SPAC made the claim during an exclusive interview with The Punch in Abuja.

He said the investigation by the committee has so far revealed that institutional corruption was taking place in the civil service.

Urhoghide said:

“Findings by our committee have revealed that the public wealth stolen from the system were not stolen by politicians.

“We have uncovered billions of naira stolen from the accounts of the MDAs. How many politicians have that kind of money?''

The SPAC chairman says civil servants commit the greatest corruption

The lawmaker accused ministries, departments, and agencies of spending billions of monies without due regard.

He insisted that the greatest misuse of public funds is perpetrated by people from the civil service.

EFCC recovers N1bn from one civil servant

Urhoghide's claims come weeks after Abdulrasheed Bawa, chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), said his agency recovered over N1 billion from the bank account of a civil servant.

According to The Cable, Bawa stated that the serving civil servant is currently being investigated by the EFCC.

He expressed worry that many government agencies do not have audit reports since they were established.

EFCC investigates corruption in real estate

Meanwhile, the EFCC has identified the real estate sector as a major conduit for money laundering.

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the EFCC chairman, stated that the anti-graft agency is going after real estates in Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt, Daily Trust reported.

He made the disclosure on Thursday, June 17, at the media briefing organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the State House, Abuja.

