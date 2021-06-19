Selling Your Used Car Is Just a Click Away With My Car Auction

Selling your old car is now possible from the comfort of your home. No need to bargain with any dealer or drive your car to the location of the buyer. Everything can be done virtually, without leaving the comfort of your home. This might be too hard to believe but with My Car Auction you can sell your car or put it up for auction with just a few clicks. This digital platform has transformed the process of buying and selling cars. The services are 100% safe and all transactions are secured.

My Car Auction

My Car Auction is an innovative platform that helps customers sell used cars within 24 hours for the best price. The proprietary software is highly intuitive, user-friendly, and risk-free. You can start by entering the requested details about your vehicle. Within 45 seconds you will receive two quotes for your vehicle. The first price is from My Car Auction which allows you to sell the car to My Car Auction. A team will visit your place within 24 hours to inspect the car and pick it up if you choose the first quote. The second quote is an estimated price for the car to list it on auction. My Car Auction has more than 50,000 active buyers and with such a huge user base you will definitely get the right price. The entire process has been simplified making it all virtual.

To take their services to a whole new level, My Car Auction offers a third option as well. When presented a bonafide offer it will match or beat in most cases the offer price that you have in hand. My Car Auction is active in California, Phoenix, and Scottsdale. The company will soon expand its services across the country to help more people buy/sell used cars at the best price.

My Car Auction is a brilliant initiative by the entrepreneur trio — Mark Moshayedi, Ryan Gallagher, and Ray Ashrafi. Mark, the CEO of the company has been a successful entrepreneur earlier launching several profitable ventures. Ryan, the COO of My Car Auction has extensive experience in finance and marketing. Ray is a veteran in car sales having 30 years of experience in the industry. In 2019, the team came together to launch My Car Auction to help car owners get the best price for their vehicles.

Since the beginning of 2021, the company has scaled up its revenue to more than $60 million. My Car Auction offers free quotes when you register your vehicle on the platform.

The founders want to make My Car Auction the go-to digital solution for consumers selling and buying cars in the U.S. They are working hard to improve their services making continuous improvements to their proprietary software and services.

You can follow My Car Auction on TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram to know more about them. They are highly active on social media where you can get in touch with them for your queries regarding selling and buying cars on their platform.

