Elle Bielfeldt’s biography: what is known about Meyers Leonard’s wife?

Elle Bielfeldt is the supportive wife of Meyers Leonard, who is an American professional basketball player. She has been with her husband through thick and thin, and there is also a lot of things to know about her. Learn fascinating facts about this entrepreneur.

Elle Bielfeldt at home. Photo: @elleleonard

Source: Instagram

Who is Meyers Leonard married to? Meyers and Elle Leonard have been in a happy marriage since 2015. Elle has not allowed her husband's fame and success to overshadow her and has carved a path of her own by starting a number of entrepreneurial ventures of her own.

Profile summary

First name: Elle

Elle Last name: Bielfeldt

Bielfeldt Birthday: January 15

January 15 Year of birth: 1992

1992 Age: 29 years old (as of 2021)

29 years old (as of 2021) Place of birth: Peoria, Illinois, United States

Peoria, Illinois, United States Height in feet and inches: 5 feet 10 inches

5 feet 10 inches Height in metres: 1.78

1.78 Nationality: American

American Occupation: Entrepreneur, business manager

Entrepreneur, business manager Father: David

David Mother: Julie

Julie Siblings: Max, Matti, and Lydia

Max, Matti, and Lydia Marital status: Married

Married Husband: Meyers Leonard (married in 2015)

Elle Bielfeldt's biography

Apart from being known as Meyers Leonard's wife, this woman is a successful entrepreneur. Here is her success story, as well as the details of how she met her husband.

Elle Bielfeldt's age

The businesswoman was born on January 15, 1992, in Peoria, Illinois, United States. She is 29 years old as of 2021.

Family

She was born to David and Julie Bielfeldt and has three siblings: Max, Matti, and Lydia.

Meyers and Elle. Photo: @elleleonard

Source: Instagram

Elle Bielfeldt's ethnicity is Caucasian.

Education

As a teenager, she was a bright student who went to Peoria Notre Dame High School.

She then went to the University of Illinois, where she balanced studying and playing basketball. Her siblings Matti and Max were also basketball players - Matti played for the same institution, while Max played for the University of Michigan.

In 2014, the talented athlete graduated from university and received a bachelor's degree in Advertising.

Career

Elle started her basketball journey by participating in a training camp and then practising a lot. She was a part of local basketball teams both in high school and university.

Even though she did not pursue a career in basketball, she still practices this sport - both alone and with her husband. She put her advertising degree to use in order to become an entrepreneur.

Due to her husband's dietary issues that he was struggling with at one point, she went on to start a business called Level Foods together with him. Elle Bielfeldt's business produces and sells nutrition bars for athletes.

She also is a co-founder and business manager of the Meyers Leonard brand, along with her partner. It is a brand that deals with clothing and lifestyle.

This celebrity wife is highly present on social media, where she posts about health and nutrition. On Elle Bielfeldt's Instagram, she also shares pictures from her and her husband's life.

How did Meyers and Elle meet?

This couple has been together for a long time - they go all the way back to 2011. When she became Meyers Leonard's girlfriend, Elle was 19 years old.

After four years of dating and a romantic proposal, they tied the knot in 2015.

The couple has a sweet dog who often features in their Instagram posts, and Bielfeldt says that their love is just as strong as it was when they first started dating.

Elle Bielfeldt's height

Elle is 5 feet 10 inches tall. Although she is quite tall herself, she is over a foot shorter than Meyers, who stands at 7 feet.

Meyers, his wife and their dog. Photo: @elleleonard

Source: Instagram

In her free time, Elle likes to keep herself in good shape and exercises a lot. Fitness is one of her primary interests.

Elle Bielfeldt is a famous basketball player's wife who has a business and life of her own, aside from her husband's success.

