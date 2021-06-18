Popular crossdresser James Brown has got Nigerians laughing on social media as he noted that God loves him

The young man recently shared what he saw after he got sick for a few days and wasn't active online

James went on to tell the people he has offended to forgive him while noting that he has also forgiven those that wronged him

Days after his inactivity on his social media page, popular crossdresser James Brown is back online.

The crossdresser recently shared a video on his Instagram page and it got a lot of people laughing.

James Brown forgives people that have offended him. Photos:@wf_jamesbrown

James Brown goes to heaven

According to James, the reason he stayed away from social media was that he fell ill and he had to take care of himself.

James stated that while he was sick, he went to heaven and that made him realise that God loves him.

Noting that there is hellfire, the crossdresser apologised to those he has offended to forgive him. He also assured those that offended him that they have been forgiven.

According to him, he will be giving his life to Christ moving forward.

Watch him speak below:

Hilarious reactions

A lot of James' followers laughed at him especially because he said there is hell and hellfire.

tholarofficial:

"Hell and hellfire?"

iamstillolamide:

"Arami ko ya. We know you’re sick in the head normal normal."

_mirellebeauty:

"There is Hell and Hellfire??"

hes__black:

"U get luck say u came back."

yvonnelively:

"Who ever you have offended you forgive the person. How nah?"

James Brown goes to the market

Legit.ng earlier reported that the crossdresser took to Instagram to share a video of his visitation to the market.

Brown who donned a yellow crop top, blue jeans, and a weave stopped at stalls to patronise the market women.

Several people stopped to stare at him as he moved about. A particular market woman who was excited to see him announced his name repeatedly as she led him away.

Source: Legit