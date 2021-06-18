With nine more goals Neymar will equal legendary Pele's all-time highest goals record for Brazil

The PSG superstar inspired the Selecao to their second straight victory in the Copa America on staging on home soil

Pele had 77 for the South American country while the former Barcelona star's tally currently stands at 68

And he could break the record if he helps his team stay longer in the competition while he maintains his goals scoring form

Paris Saint Germain star Neymar could end up breaking Pele's goals record for Brazil if he maintains his goalscoring form at the ongoing Copa America competition on home soil.

The 29-year-old winger was on target for the Selecao in their 4-0 triumph over Peru in the continental championship - taking his tally to two goals since the tournament started.

Alex Sandro, Richarlison, and Everton Ribeiro also got on the scores sheet as the defending champions maintain clean sheets and outright victories in their first two games.

Neymar all smiles before Brazil's Copa America triumph over Peru at Estadio Olímpico Nilton Santos. Photo by MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Neymar's goal meant he has now scored 68 goals for his national team - nine goals behind all-time record set by legend Pele.

The world's most expensive player was left emotional after the match played at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio and he told the media that as reported by Daily Mail and EuroSport.

Emotional Neymar spoke to the media after the match

"It is obvious for me that this is a great honor, to be a part of Brazil's history. To be very honest, my dream was to play for Brazil, wear this shirt. I never imagined I would get to these numbers.

"It is very emotional to me because I went through a lot of things over these last two years, difficult and complicated things. These numbers are nothing compared to the happiness I have playing for Brazil."

Neymar broke into his country's senior team in 2010 and has gone ahead to make 107 appearances with 68 goals to his credit.

