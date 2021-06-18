Nigerian schoolchildren, especially those in the northern part of the country, are no more safe to attend classes

Shehu Sani, a former federal lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central, said this was not so during the time of the older generation

The senator wailed that the leadership has woefully failed to protect students who are willing to better their lives through education

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

There is no denying that the most recent experience in Kebbi has triggered bitter reactions and comments on the sorry state of Nigeria's security system.

Shehu Sani on Friday, June 18, lamented that the development shows that the leadership has failed Nigerian children.

Sani feels the Kebbi abduction is very shameful

Source: UGC

The former senator noted that back in his school days, kidnap of students and pupils was generally unheard of and strange.

On his Facebook page, he recalled that the generation of his parents and grandparents went to school in peace.

His words:

"Our parents went to school in peace. We went to school in peace. Our Children and grandchildren can’t go to school in peace. It’s shameful and disgraceful to fail this new generation."

Meanwhile, hours after gunmen attacked and kidnapped students and staff members of the Federal Government College, Birnin-Yauri in Kebbi, the identities of some of the victims had been revealed.

Kebbi Female student narrates her experience

A female student who spoke with journalists in the state disclosed that the abductors whisked away some of her classmates and released others almost immediately.

Moreover, the student said she and her mother were able to escape being kidnapped by the armed criminals because they found a way to hide. She noted that two of the students who got gunshot injuries have been rushed to a hospital.

Lawmaker confirms Kebbi abduction

The abduction of pupils and teachers was confirmed by Honourable Yusuf Sununu. The lawmaker representing Ngaski/Shanga/Yauri Federal Constituency made the disclosure while speaking to journalists at the National Assembly.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

He explained that the actual number of students and teachers taken by the bandits was yet to be ascertained.

Source: Legit.ng