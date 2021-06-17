Authorities at the federal government college, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi state, cannot account for the whereabouts of some students

The Kebbi state police command said the number of the students abducted by bandits cannot yet be ascertained

Several schools in the northern parts of Nigeria have come under attack from bandits who kidnap for ransom

Bandits have abducted an unspecified number of students from the Federal Government Girls College, Birnin Yauri, in Kebbi State.

TVC News reported that a security operative was shot dead during the operation.

The spokesperson for the Kebbi state police command told the publication that five teachers of the school were abducted by the bandits.

The police have commenced an investigation into the incident. Photo: Nigeria Police Force

He said four of the abducted teachers are male and one female. A source told Daily Trust that the abductions occurred around 12:30 pm.

The witness stated that two students were shot by the bandits.

He said:

“Three or four teachers of the college were abducted. Out of the abductees, there was a Vice Principal and a female teacher.”

The abduction is the latest in a series of school kidnappings that have rocked the country in recent times.

The Nation reported that parents have trooped into the school searching for their children.

Meanwhile, an exclusive report by The Punch indicates that the military has begun the bombardment of bandits’ hideouts in the northwest, north-central, and some parts of the northeast regions of the country.

According to the report, the bombardment which started in Katsina and Benue states would soon be extended to other states in the zones.

In Katsina state, the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Air Force, and the police had increased attacks on the hideouts of bandits in various parts of the state.

In another news, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello of Niger state has alleged that some politicians and government are informants to bandits.

Leadership reported that the governor made the accusation on Tuesday, June 15, at the launch of special vigilante corps

Bello claimed that the officials now provide strategic information to bandits in order to make money.

