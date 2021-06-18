One of the teachers of Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri in Kebbi state, has narrated how bandits stormed the school and kidnapped the students

Some students and teachers of the schools were kidnapped on Thursday, June 17, by unknown gunmen

The report noted that the teacher said the bandits used a bus belonging to the parent of the student to evacuate the victims

A report by Daily Trust indicates that the gunmen who struck at Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri in Kebbi state, conveyed their victims in a bus belonging to a parent.

Legit.ng gathered that the school came under attack on Thursday, June 17, and students and staff were abducted.

The report said that a teacher, who did not want his name in print, said that prior to the attack, they had received information on a plan to invade Birnin Yauri community.

Mobile police were deployed to the school before attack

He reportedly said that to prevent an attack on the school, a detachment of mobile policemen was deployed last week.

According to the newspaper, the teacher said when the bandits finally struck, the security operatives engaged them in a shootout but they were overpowered.

He said after abducting the victims, the bandits used a bus belonging to the parent of the student who came to the school to pick his son who was to write JAMB to evacuate the victims.

Kebbi student reveals how he escaped from kidnappers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that hours after gunmen attacked and kidnapped students and staff members of the Federal Government College, Birnin-Yauri in Kebbi, the identities of some of the victims were revealed.

It was reported that a female student who spoke with journalists in the state disclosed that the abductors, as reported by BBC, whisked away some of her classmates and released others almost immediately.

The student said she and her mother were able to escape being kidnapped by the armed criminals because they found a way to hide.

