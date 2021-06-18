Arewa Youth Assembly has vowed to defend Abdulrasheed Bawa, amid reports that the EFCC chairman has been receiving death threats

According to the speaker of the assembly, Mohammed Salihu Danlami the threat to the anti-graft agency boss was a setback to the fight against corruption

The group while addressing a world press conference on Thursday, June 17, revealed that corrupt individuals were responsible for the threats

Kaduna state - Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) has reacted to the death threats Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has been receiving.

Daily Trust reports that Mohammed Salihu Danlami, the speaker of AYA said the group is ready to fight anybody threatening the head of the anti-graft agency.

Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) has vowed to defend the chairman of the EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa. Photo credit: Economic and Financial Crimes Commission

Danlami speaking at a press conference on Thursday, June 17, in Kaduna stated that any attack or threat on the EFCC chairman is a threat to them, adding that they are all behind Bawa, Leadership added.

While noting that Bawa must not be deterred from doing the right thing, the AYA speaker said they will be forced to investigate whoever made the threat.

He also said that the group will use the law to deal with the person to act as deterrence to any other person nursing such ideas.

The group stressed that threatening Bawa is a setback in the fight against corruption, saying corrupt individuals, who were bent on tearing the country down were behind the black mail.

EFCC boss cries out over death threats

Earlier, Bawa said that he receives death threats often in his fight against corruption in Nigeria.

The anti-corruption agency boss stated this in an interview on Tuesday, June 15, while featuring on a television programme.

While responding to President Muhammadu Buhari’s frequent expression - corruption is fighting back, Bawa said he was in New York, USA, recently when someone called to threaten him.

EFCC reveals Bawa’s personal Facebook account

Meanwhile, the EFCC disclosed that its chairman has only one Facebook account. It was reported that the commission made the disclosure in a statement via Facebook on Sunday, June 6, when notifying the public about some fake accounts impersonating that of the EFCC chairman.

The anti-graft agency informed the public that @AbdulRasheed Bawa is the genuine Facebook account of the EFCC boss.

The commission stated that it decided to update the public about the fake accounts to prevent anyone from being deceived by the imposters.

