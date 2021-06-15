The chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Abdulrasheed Bawa, has revealed how he received death threats

Bawa, who made the disclosure on Tuesday, June 15, said corruption is still fighting back in the country

The EFCC boss also noted that the commission has put strategies in place to check corrupt practices in Nigeria

Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has said that he receives death threats often in his fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Vanguard reports that the anti-corruption agency boss stated this in an interview on Tuesday, June 15, while featuring on a television programme.

The EFCC chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, has said that he would not relent in the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Source: Facebook

Corruption is fighting back

Legit.ng gathered that while responding to President Muhammadu Buhari’s frequent expression - corruption is fighting back, Bawa said he was in New York, USA, recently when someone called to threaten him.

He said:

“Last week I was in New York when a senior citizen received a phone call from somebody that is not even under investigation. The young man said ‘I am going to kill him (Bawa), I am going to kill him. I get death threats. So it is real. Corruption can fight back.”

Channels TV also reports that the EFCC boss said there were a lot of gaps, especially in contracts processing, naming emergency contracts as one, on the corruption in the civil service.

Bawa said:

“A particular agency is notorious for that. They have turned all their contracts to emergency contracts.”

He, however, said that the commission has strategies in place to check graft, one of which is corruption risk assessments of MDAs.

The EFCC chairman stated:

“I have written to the minister and would soon commence the process of corruption risk assessments of all the parastatals and agencies under the ministry of petroleum resources to look at their vulnerability to fraud and advise them accordingly.”

Bawa noted that despite the threat, he is not overwhelmed by the scope of corruption in the country.

He stressed:

“Yes because if you look at it, almost everywhere there are elements of it (corruption). No, because I am very optimistic we will succeed in taming the monster of corruption in this country.

“I am very optimistic and with the efforts of the government. One of the cardinal principles of the President’s administration is to fight corruption and we in the EFCC and other law enforcement agencies saddled with this responsibility… we are doing our best and trying to curtail it.”

