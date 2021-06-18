Reality star Kim Kardashian decided to finally break the ice on her short marriage to Kris Humphries back in 2011

She tried to fix things after the breakup but he didn't want to talk to her, as was recently revealed on Keeping Up with the Kardashians

Ultimately, Kim says that she wishes that she had only married once and is sad about what happened with Kris back then

Kim Kardashian dropped significant bombshells about her prior relationships with ex-husband Kris Humphries and soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West in the season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians on June 17.

During the reunion show, Kim admitted that she tried numerous times but failed to tell Kris how sorry she was for the way she handled their 72-day marriage and subsequent years-long divorce.

She claimed that she once ran into Humphries while out with her daughter North and pregnant with her son Saint at the Beverly Hills Hotel but that things did not go well, according to Page Six.

Kim Kardashian has spoken about how she feels about her marriage to Kris Humphries ten years ago. Image: Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

"We had the tables next to each other. All of his friends got up and said hi to me and he literally just looked at me and wouldn’t even speak to me."

When it came to her marriage to Kris, it was obvious that her family was against it, according to E! News. The night before Kim's $10 million wedding in 2011, Kris Jenner even encouraged her to be a "runaway bride".

Kim K then concluded that she wished she was only ever married once as she also looked back on her relationship with Kanye West. Mostly, she says she owes Kris an apology.

Kanye West unfollows Kim and her family on social media

Legit.ng previously reported that Kanye has firmly planted the nail in the coffin of his relationship with Kim.

The rapper and fashion mogul unfollowed his soon-to-be ex-wife and her sisters from his Twitter account, according to international publication Page Six.

The 44-year-old rapper is no longer interested in keeping up with the Kardashians and made it clear when he unfollowed the lot of them. It’s, however, not clear whether this was done before or after Kim’s touching Twitter birthday tributes two weeks ago.

