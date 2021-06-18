This is Beautiful: Sisters Warm Hearts as They Celebrate Late Mum's 50th Birthday with Angel Wings Cake
- Two beautiful South African sisters made the heartwarming decision to honour their late mum with a beautiful cake on her 50th birthday
- The cake, which is shaped like angel wings, signifies that the mother is now her daughters' guardian, angel and the gesture is quite beautiful and heartwarming
- Their post was warmly received by locals who loved the fact that the young women had chosen to honour their mother in such a wonderful way
Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!
Losing a family member is terribly hard but not much comes close to losing a mum. Two gorgeous South African sisters lost their mum but decided to continue to honour her memory on her 50th birthday - an important milestone.
An angelic gesture
Taking to Twitter, one of the sisters shared a snap of a birthday cake that they made for their late mother. The cake, which is in the shape of wings, signifies to the sisters that their mum is now an angel - a truly beautiful sentiment.
Happy birthday mum
The sweet video was captioned:
"Happy heavenly birthday mommy. Love, your daughters."
Mzansi is moved
The post received many reactions from social media users who absolutely loved the thoughtfulness of it all.
@DiosaNtshingila said:
"This is beautiful. Happy birthday to your guardian angel."
@_Amanda__M said:
"Happy heavenly birthday to Sis Thobile."
@lindo_zindela said:
"This is beautiful!"
PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app
Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola celebrates mum on her birthday
Legit.ng previously reported that billionaire businessman Femi Otedola celebrated her mother on her 89th birthday.
He shared a photo of his aged mum who looked sharp and alert despite her age on his official Instagram page.
In the caption, Femi wished his sweet mother a happy birthday she turned 89.
He wrote:
"Happy 89th Birthday to my Sweet Mother Lady Doja. F.Ote."
Followers of the billionaire flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for his mother.
Source: Legit.ng News