This is Beautiful: Sisters Warm Hearts as They Celebrate Late Mum's 50th Birthday with Angel Wings Cake
NG People News

This is Beautiful: Sisters Warm Hearts as They Celebrate Late Mum's 50th Birthday with Angel Wings Cake

by  Legit.ng Tunde Ososanya
  • Two beautiful South African sisters made the heartwarming decision to honour their late mum with a beautiful cake on her 50th birthday
  • The cake, which is shaped like angel wings, signifies that the mother is now her daughters' guardian, angel and the gesture is quite beautiful and heartwarming
  • Their post was warmly received by locals who loved the fact that the young women had chosen to honour their mother in such a wonderful way

Pay Attention: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Losing a family member is terribly hard but not much comes close to losing a mum. Two gorgeous South African sisters lost their mum but decided to continue to honour her memory on her 50th birthday - an important milestone.

An angelic gesture

Taking to Twitter, one of the sisters shared a snap of a birthday cake that they made for their late mother. The cake, which is in the shape of wings, signifies to the sisters that their mum is now an angel - a truly beautiful sentiment.

Read also

10-year-old Nigerian boy gifted a BMW car by his mum on his birthday, social media express surprise

Late mom, birthday cake, sad post
These sisters made this amazing cake for their mom. Images: @thereal_arzee
Source: Twitter

Happy birthday mum

The sweet video was captioned:

"Happy heavenly birthday mommy. Love, your daughters."

Mzansi is moved

The post received many reactions from social media users who absolutely loved the thoughtfulness of it all.

@DiosaNtshingila said:

"This is beautiful. Happy birthday to your guardian angel."

@_Amanda__M said:

"Happy heavenly birthday to Sis Thobile."

@lindo_zindela said:

"This is beautiful!"

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola celebrates mum on her birthday

Legit.ng previously reported that billionaire businessman Femi Otedola celebrated her mother on her 89th birthday.

He shared a photo of his aged mum who looked sharp and alert despite her age on his official Instagram page.

In the caption, Femi wished his sweet mother a happy birthday she turned 89.

He wrote:

"Happy 89th Birthday to my Sweet Mother Lady Doja. F.Ote."

Followers of the billionaire flooded the comment section with birthday wishes for his mother.

Source: Legit.ng News

Hot:
Online view pixel