Two beautiful South African sisters made the heartwarming decision to honour their late mum with a beautiful cake on her 50th birthday

The cake, which is shaped like angel wings, signifies that the mother is now her daughters' guardian, angel and the gesture is quite beautiful and heartwarming

Their post was warmly received by locals who loved the fact that the young women had chosen to honour their mother in such a wonderful way

Losing a family member is terribly hard but not much comes close to losing a mum. Two gorgeous South African sisters lost their mum but decided to continue to honour her memory on her 50th birthday - an important milestone.

An angelic gesture

Taking to Twitter, one of the sisters shared a snap of a birthday cake that they made for their late mother. The cake, which is in the shape of wings, signifies to the sisters that their mum is now an angel - a truly beautiful sentiment.

These sisters made this amazing cake for their mom. Images: @thereal_arzee

Source: Twitter

Happy birthday mum

The sweet video was captioned:

"Happy heavenly birthday mommy. Love, your daughters."

Mzansi is moved

The post received many reactions from social media users who absolutely loved the thoughtfulness of it all.

@DiosaNtshingila said:

"This is beautiful. Happy birthday to your guardian angel."

@_Amanda__M said:

"Happy heavenly birthday to Sis Thobile."

@lindo_zindela said:

"This is beautiful!"

