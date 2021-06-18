PDP governors on Thursday, June 17, came hard on some presidential media aides, especially Garba Shehu

Uyo - Nigerian governors on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have said that President Muhammadu Buhari's spokespersons do not reflect the position of the presidency.

The director-general of the PDP's governors forum, Honourable C.I.D. Maduabum, in a statement on Thursday, June 17, noted that some of the president's media aides do not speak his mind, Channels TV reports.

Maduabum, on behalf of the governors, alleged:

“There is no doubt that President Buhari’s spokespersons are his greatest undoing as a president. They do not represent or position him well."

He also slammed Garga Shehu's statement on revenue remittance by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and the state of Nigeria’s foreign exchange market.

Maduabum berated Shehu on his reaction to Twitter's suspension in Nigeria, infrastructure, and mining across the country, The Independent also reported.

He went on:

"How can a presidential spokesman be so tone-deaf? He is unable to see the grave assault of freedom of speech embodied therein. He doesn’t see the need to motivate our youths. He trivialises serious matters of state. It is very unfortunate."

Presidency makes clarification on Twitter suspension

Meanwhile, the presidency has said that the suspension of Twitter's operations in Nigeria was not only due to the social media platform's removal of President Buhari's tweet.

The explanation was contained in a statement released on Saturday evening, June 5, by Shehu.

The presidential spokesman, nevertheless, said the removal of President Buhari's tweet was disappointing, adding that Twitter's action appeared to be based on a misunderstanding of Nigeria's challenges.

The statement partly read:

"The temporary suspension of Twitter is not just a response to the removal of the President’s post. There has been a litany of problems with the social media platform in Nigeria, where misinformation and fake news spread through it have had real-world violent consequences. All the while, the company has escaped accountability.

