Facts about how gunmen carried out their evil operation in the Federal Government College, Birnin-Yauri, Kebbi are unfolding

A student of the school who escaped kidnap has spoken on the casualties of the attack and the identities of her kidnapped classmates

The female students said the kidnappers took boys and girls from senior classes, teachers, and even a vice-principal of the school

Hours after gunmen attacked and kidnapped students and staff members of the Federal Government College, Birnin-Yauri in Kebbi, the identities of some of the victims have revealed.

A female student who spoke with journalists in the state disclosed that the abductors, as reported by BBC, whisked away some of her classmates and released others almost immediately.

Moreover, the student said she and her mother were able to escape being kidnapped by the armed criminals because they found a way to hide themselves.

She noted that two of the students who got gunshot injuries have been rushed to a hospital, The Cable reports.

Speaking further, the girl claimed that a total of six staff were kidnapped - one Kabantyok, Mallam Bash, Jekonia (alongside his wife), a security officer, and the vice-principal of student affairs.

She said:

“They took four teachers — Kabantyok, Mallam Bash, the security officer, and the VP, student affairs; they took Jekonia, that tall man in the primary school, and they took his wife."

On the number and identities of students abducted:

The student stated:

“They took some students. They shot one SSS 3 boy. They shot two students. I think they are under treatment now.

“They took SSS 1 and SSS 2 students, mostly girls and those people (referring to the gunmen), I don’t think they are from Nigeria at all because my mum and I hid.”

Lawmaker confirms Kebbi abduction

Earlier, the abduction of pupils and teachers from the school which took place on Thursday, June 17, had been confirmed by Hon. Yusuf Sununu.

The lawmaker representing Ngaski/Shanga/Yauri Federal Constituency made the disclosure while speaking to journalists at the National Assembly.

He explained that the actual number of students and teachers taken by the bandits is yet to be ascertained.

According to him, the assailants left a message after invading the school saying they would be back.

