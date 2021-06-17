Yusuf Sununu, a lawmaker from Kebbi has reacted to the fresh abduction of pupils and teachers in the northern state

Sununu, representing Ngaski/Shanga/Yauri Federal Constituency said bandits have been having a field day in his constituency

According to him, efforts are still ongoing to get the actual number of students and teachers taken from the school

Kebbi state - A report by Sahara Reporters indicates that the abduction of pupils and teachers from Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, Kebbi state on Thursday, June 17, has been confirmed by Hon. Yusuf Sununu.

The lawmaker representing Ngaski/Shanga/Yauri Federal Constituency made the disclosure while speaking to journalists at the National Assembly.

Hon.Yusuf Sununu has confirmed the abductions of students and teachers of Federal Government College. Photo credit: Ikyenge Hope Makurdi

Source: Facebook

He explained that the actual number of students and teachers taken by the bandits is yet to be ascertained.

According to him, the assailants left a message after invading the school saying they would be back, Daily Trust added.

Speaking further, Sununu revealed that the bandits were able to gain access into the school after a strong fight with the policemen.

While noting that the southern part of the state has witnessed a lot of attacks recently, the lawmaker said bandits have been having a field day in his constituency.

He called on the Nigerian government as well as security agencies to rescue the abducted students and teachers.

Bandits invade Federal Government College

Earlier, bandits abducted an unspecified number of students from the government college in Kebbi State. A security operative was shot dead during the operation.

The spokesperson for the Kebbi state police command told the publication that five teachers of the school were abducted by the bandits.

He said four of the abducted teachers are male and one female. A source told Daily Trust that the abductions occurred around 12:30 pm. The witness stated that two students were injured by the bandits

Students, lecturers in polytechnic kidnapped

Meanwhile, bandits attacked the Nuhu Bamali Polytechnic, Zaria in Kaduna state, abducting scores of students and lecturers in the institution.

An eyewitness quoted in the report said the gunmen invaded the school located along the Zaria-Kaduna expressway last night on Thursday, June 10.

At least one person has been confirmed dead from the shooting. Read more:

Source: Legit.ng