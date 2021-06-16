Popular Nollywood actress, Angela Eguavoen, has taken to social media to lambaste people who treat their colleagues at work badly

She directed the post at those who do this because of their relationship with the main boss who might sometimes be married

According to Angela, that is trash behaviour and they should be wise and keep their affairs a secret

Popular Nigerian movie star, Angela Eguavoen, recently addressed an important issue on social media via her Instagram story.

The movie star focused her post on people who felt it was alright to misbehave and treat their colleagues at work with disrespect because they have eyes on the main boss at the workplace.

Angela went ahead to describe such people as trash personified. She also advised them to do their jobs and not let the personal things going on in the background get into their head.

Actress Angela Eguavoen lambasted people who treat their colleagues badly over their relationship with the boss.

The actress said they should be discreet about their affairs especially when the relationship is with someone else’s wife or husband.

On a parting note, Angela said having common sense is important in life because the people who are watching aren’t fools.

Angela Eguavoen speaks on workplace relationships, lambastes people.

Organic cream doesn't clear bad character - Actress tells fans

Angela Eguavoen has been known to give advice on social media and Legit.ng recently reported when she told fans to work on their attitude.

The film star urged people who are working on their bodies to also ensure they work on their hearts, characters, and attitudes.

According to her, having a good heart and character is helpful. A number of people seemed to agree with the actress as they took to social media to react to her post.

