Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly dropped captain William Troost-Ekong ahead of the 2025 AFCON

Troost-Ekong’s dream of appearing at a second World Cup ended after Nigeria’s 4-3 loss to DR Congo in the playoff final

The Al Kholood defender has come under scrutiny from Nigerians for his inability to provide leadership on the pitch

Nigeria sports journalist Idowu Ojomu backs the decision of Chelle to drop the former Watford defender

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has reportedly submitted his 55-man preliminary list for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) without captain William Troost-Ekong.

Troost-Ekong had led a protest against the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), demanding payment of the players’ unpaid allowances just two days before the semifinal of the 2026 FIFA World Cup playoff in Rabat, Morocco.

After several meetings with the NFF leadership and the National Sports Commission, the 2023 AFCON silver medallist announced on his X handle that the issue had been resolved and the players had agreed to honour the crucial matches.

William Troost-Ekong during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) final match between Nigeria and Ivory Coast in Abidjan. Photo by: Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria defeated the Panthers of Gabon 4-1 in the semifinal before falling 4-3 on penalties to the Leopards of DR Congo in the playoff final.

The result means the Super Eagles will miss their second consecutive World Cup, having also failed to qualify for the 2022 edition in Qatar, per BBC.

According to multiple reports, the former Watford star informed his teammates of his intentions to quit the national team after DR Congo's loss.

Reason for Troost-Ekong's retirement emerges

Super Eagles defender William Troost-Ekong has been left out of the pending preliminary list for he 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

According to ScoreNigeria, the 32-year-old has decided to focus on his club duties after the saga during the World Cup playoff.

The former Watford star is also desperate for a new contract with Al Kholood of Saudi Arabia, and is expected to play a certain number of matches before he his considered. A source said:

"If William Troost-Ekong decides to play during the 2025 AFCON, he will likely not meet up with the number and so was forced to take the decision to quit international football altogether.

"Troost-Ekong took this decision even before Nigeria played the playoff final against DR Congo, and only told the rest of the squad after the game.”

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong wins the Most Valuable Player (MVP) at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Ivory Coast. Photo by: Daniel BELOUMOU OLOMO / AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Troost-Ekong won the Most Valuable Player at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast despite Nigeria finishing in second place, per BBC.

Troost-Ekong has paid his dues - Ojomu

Nigeria sports journalist Idowu Ojomu said Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has given his best days to Nigeria.

Speaking in an exclusive comment with Legit.ng, Idowu said the former Watford star deserves commendation for the services he rendered to the country. He said:

"Super Eagles captain, William Troost-Ekong, has paid his dues in full for Nigeria, and deserves all the respect. He need to focus on his club career and give chances to younger players.

"I am excited coach Eric Chelle respects Troost-Ekong as a leader, and he is integrating younger players into the squad."

Onuachu sends message to Chelle

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian international Paul Onuachu has sent a crucial message to Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in December.

The 31-year-old scored a penalty in Trabzonspor's 4-3 win against Başakşehir in the Turkish Super Lig on Monday night, November 24.

Source: Legit.ng