The entertainment is full of fun as well as drama. However, there are some dramas that we would have placed a bet on that would never happen.

From relationships and marriages that packed up to friendship and brotherhood that no longer exists, many Nigerians didn't think they would see such happening.

Celebrity breakups that got Nigerians talking.

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng lists seven celebrity breakup that still gets Nigerians talking.

1. Blossom Chukwujeku and Maureen Esisi

After three years of marriage, the actor moved out of his home and told his wife's family that he was no longer interested.

2. Davido and Chioma

To date, Nigerians still do not believe that after proposing to the mother of his son, their relationship would not lead to marriage.

There were many speculations about why they are no longer together, none of them has come out to say anything about their relationship.

3. Teebillz and Tiwa

The news about their unhappy marriage first broke in 2016 when Tiwa granted a TV interview.

Two years later, Teebillz filed for divorce, stating that Tiwa was more concerned about his career than the family.

4. Lilian Esoro and Ubi Franklin

The couple was barely one year in marriage before their union hit the rocks.

They are, however, doing great at co-parenting their son.

5. Tonto Dikeh and Churchill

From gushing over Churchill on social media to dragging him for months after their breakup, Tonto Dikeh's marital drama was one that surprised many Nigerians.

6. Peter and Paul Okoye

They say blood is thicker than water but it did not apply in the case of the brothers.

Both of them currently have their own record label and release music via their platforms.

7. Cubana Chiefpriest and Obi Cubana

From hailing his boss to accusing him of being jealous and telling him to allow him to move on, Cubana Chiefpriest got people talking when he confirmed his rift with his Obi Cubana.

A lot of people stated that he must have been a pain in Obi's neck.

