A kindhearted Ghanaian teacher popularly known as Teacher Ewuraama has helped 40 different students to settle their school expenses

She was able to do this through an online campaign for needy students called Help Me Pay My Fees

The beneficiaries were seen looking happy as they thanked all donors in the photos shared by Ewuraama

Teacher Ewuraama, a popular Ghanaian professional tutor has been able to help 40 students with the payment of their school expenses after soliciting funds on social media.

In a narration on her Instagram handle, @teacher_ewuraama, Ewuraama said that she was able to accrue GHc 4,500 (N318,652.85) which assisted the students from humbled backgrounds immensely.

In a set of pictures that were shared, the students were seen beaming with smiles as they held signs with inscriptions that portrayed their gratitude to everyone who donated.

See the pictures below:

Teacher Ewuraama had embarked on the campaign called Help Me Pay My Fees, through which she was able to get well-meaning Ghanaians to help the cause.

Some top reactions

A lot of people expressed their admiration and goodwill for the kind teacher.

raskojo7 said:

"Amazing stuff - God bless u. Sorry I didn’t get to donate but I hope this is a project that’s ongoing so we can continue to support your good work."

_ofosua_patty wished Ewuraama well by saying:

"God bless you beautiful."

adinkradoralyn indicated:

"This is amazing God bless you beautiful ."

