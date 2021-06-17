Makeup artists have continued to wow social media with their ability to make people look younger and more beautiful

A woman had her face made up and the result got many people wondering if she was the same person or someone else

The makeup artist gave the woman another look entirely and made her appear younger and more beautiful

A Nigerian makeup artist has received compliments from social media users who couldn't stop appreciating her work.

The makeup artist transformed a woman into a sweet 16 and a collaged photo of the latter was shared on social media by Nigerian artiste and social media influencer Tunde Ednut.

Before and after photos

In recent times, makeup artists in Nigeria have been displaying their creativity, and this recent one speaks volume of the magic of makeup.

If both photos were not placed beside each other, many people will find it difficult to believe that it is the same person that is in both pictures. This is because the makeup artist transformed the woman into another person entirely.

Many hail the makeup artist

@urenna___ said:

"The make up artist did well!"

@scoobynero commented:

"Dope La Magic Art."

@vootslogistics said:

"Scam alert."

@drip_of_sweet commented:

"Na waooooo."

Lady's before and after makeup appearances get many talking

Legit.ng previously reported that a lady got many people talking on social media with her before and after makeup appearances.

The application of makeup is one thing that is common among ladies and it has been known to draw a lot of reaction from people, particularly men.

A number of men have been known to condemn its use as they describe it as being deceptive.

Lady transforms herself into Ramsey Nouah

In other news, a super talented Nigerian makeup artist identified as Jane Richard once again caught the attention of members of the internet community with her work of imitation.

Richard had initially received accolades on social media after she paid a tribute to late Hollywood actor, Chadwick Boseman.

The lady had transformed herself into the late Black Panther actor with the use of makeup.

