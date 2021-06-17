The 2020 Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reunion show commenced on Thursday evening, June 17, 2021, and as expected, the Lockdown stars showed up and showed out!

Right after the main BBNaija show, the reunion show is considered the most anticipated reality show as ex-housemates reunited to trash out issues and in some cases, clear their name.

Laycon, Nengi, Neo, and Wathoni at the reunion. Photo credit: @itslaycon, @nengi_official, @neo_akpofure, @wathonianyansi

Source: Instagram

However, confrontation isn't the only thing that shines in the spotlight at the show. Their fashion game - or in some cases, lack of - gets people talking.

In this article, Legit.ng spotlights some of your favourite Lockdown stars and how they showed up for the start of the season's reunion show.

Check them out below:

1. Laycon

The BBNaija winner stepped out in a pristine all-white ensemble with bedazzled detailing around the shoulder, sleeves, and lapel collars.

2. Dorathy

The stunning ex-housemate spelled royalty in a custom-fit corset blue dress with beautifully designed embellishments.

3. Vee

The songbird and TV host was a sparkling goddess in this shimmery number.

Vee at the reunion. Photo credit: @veeiye

Photo credit: @veeiye

4. Wathoni

The gorgeous mother of one served it hot and spicy in this beautiful little red dress with power sleeves.

5. Neo

The drip god kept things classy and suave in this electric midnight blue tuxedo.

6. Tolani Baj

The ebony beauty may have come mentally prepared to throw hands, but she kept things posh and probably made some people go green with envy in this gorgeously embellished corset dress.

7. Lucy

The grill queen was all shades of gorgeous in her flowy blue dress.

BBNaija Lockdown: Ex-housemates step out for reunion show in gorgeous outfits

Source: Instagram

8. Ozo

The light-skinned king had people scratching their heads with his interesting choice of outfit. He showed up in what appeared to be military regalia and even Brighto had questions.

9. Brighto

The marine engineer showed up to the reunion in a bright blue tux with flowery print designed around the lapel collar. I mean, what other way to remind people he is Lord Baelish other than this, right?

10. Nengi

The queen of the Ninja was class personified in her long pencil thin-strapped black dress.

11. Praise

The dance god shone brightly in his gold embellished-black tuxedo.

12. Prince

The Lockdown star and fashionista did not disappoint his fans as he showed up for the reunion in a bold tuxedo with black pants.

