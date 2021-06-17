Sergio Ramos is expected to officially announce his departure from Spanish giants Real Madrid after 16 years at the club

He is billed for a press conference on Thursday, June 17, alongside the club’s president Florentino Perez who will be on seat

Ramos joined the Santiago Bernabeu outfit from Sevilla in 2005 and made 671 appearances for La Liga club winning several titles

Tension is heightened at the Santiago Bernabeu as legendary Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos is billed for a press conference to formally announce his departure from the club.

The team captain who has spent 16 years with the club is expected to appear at the conference alongside president Florentino Perez.

Real Madrid have confirmed that the 35-year-old is saying goodbye following an announcement via Sky Sports.

The statement said:

"Real Madrid CF announces that tomorrow, Thursday, June 17, at 12:30 pm, there will be an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos, with the presence of our president Florentino Perez.

"After that, Sergio Ramos will appear before the media at a telematic press conference."

Ramos joined Real from Sevilla in 2005 and made 671 appearances for La Liga club, winning five league titles, two Copa del Reys, four Champions Leagues and four Club World Cups.

He could be staging a return to his former club after Sevilla reportedly offered him a five-year deal to rejoin them this summer.

He has since his refused to pen a new deal with Los Blancos since his contract expired and has been linked with a sensational move to Premier League outfit Manchester City who probably needed his experience and leadership.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are also monitoring the Spaniard's situation at the Bernabeu as they are also interested in the defender according to Sport Bible and World Football Index.

Sources in Spain via El Primero Palo claim the experienced player is considering a strong interest from his previous employers when he leaves Real this month.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester City are reportedly considering offering Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos two year deal this summer.

Sources close to Pep Guardiola claim the former Barcelona boss is looking for an experienced leader, with Ramos fitting the bill of what the manager wants according to SunSport and ESPN.

The publication claims that he might be given an option for a one-year extension after the expiration of his initial two-year deal if all things go as planned.

