Sevilla are considering to re-sign their former player Sergio Ramos once his contract with Real Madrid expires

The experienced defender is also wanted by PSG and the Manchester clubs in spite of his advanced age

Ramos could however stay in his home country instead of moving to other countries after his former club offered him a long term deal

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sergio Ramos could be staging a return to his former club after Sevilla reportedly offered him a five-year deal to rejoin them this summer.

The 35-year-old is out of contract with Real Madrid at the end of this month but the centre-back is not out of gas and still wants to continue in active football for a few more years.

He has since his refused to pen a new deal with Los Blancos linked with a sensational move to Premier League outfit Manchester City who probably needed his experience and leadership.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are also monitoring the Spaniard's situation at the Bernabeu as they are also interested in the defender according to Sport Bible and World Football Index.

Sources in Spain via El Primero Palo claim the 35-year-old is considering a strong interest from his previous employers when he leaves Real this month.

Sergio Ramos in action for Real Madrid against Chelsea in their Champions League clash last season. Photo by James Williamson - AMA

Source: Getty Images

The publication added that Sevilla are proposing that Ramos remain at the club in other official capacities after his five-year deal with them expires.

Meanwhile, the experienced defender will be subjected to a wage cut if he decides to join his former club. He has been offered €7 million per year as against the £15 million he currently earns at the Bernabeu.

Ramos graduated into the Sevilla first team from their academy before joining Real in a deal valued at around €27 million in 2005.

He has now become one of Los Blancos' legends with 22 major titles including four Champions League titles while making 671 appearances in 16 seasons.

Sergio Ramos among top stars who will miss Euro 2020

Legit.ng earlier reported that injuries are inevitable in football and that is probably one of the reasons footballers guide themselves from danger.

However, there is no amount of protection a player wears that can stop him from picking up one regardless of its nature.

And for every tournament, there are casualties who in spite of their superb displays, will watch a whole tournament from the stands.

Source: Legit