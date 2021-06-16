An unidentified woman has become an instant internet sensation as she showed a great deal of dance skills

The woman who was captured on video danced energetically to a Davido-featured song and switched beautifully to the focus dance

Her display has stunned and earned the woman people's admiration, many argued that her dance skill is infectious

A woman has got social media users stunned owing to her dance skills. The yet-to-be-identified lady put up a captivating display as she danced to a Davido-featured song titled Ke Star.

In the Instagram video shared by @yabaleftonline, the woman incredibly switched to the focus dance as it came on in the background.

Woman stuns the internet with her great dance skill as she vibes to Davido's song Photo Credit; Screengrabs from video shared by @yabaleftonline

The fashion at which she made the switch gave many goosebumps. It was like she was ready for it.

People thought her switch between the songs was unexpected

Social media users have expressed mixed reactions to the dance video but it was the manner in which she switched that wowed many people.

@gorgeouslikethat said:

"Lemme go and get my mum. She will disgrace me but it’s okay. Ama stick beside her."

@deuniquerulz remarked:

"This one is definitely not part of the older generation! My omo is omoed mehn."

@i-am_candydessie commented:

"This brought me so much laughter. God bless this mummy Abeg."

@janelisajohnn wrote:

"Mama go visit em daughter...nah only for their room Dem fit do dat kind tin. Daughters shaa."

Source: Legit