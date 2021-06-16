Popular media personality Toke Makinwa recently blasted her ex husband after a man implied that she is who she is because of him

The radio girl had posted a hilarious video and @elkanempeter took to the comment section to reprimand her saying her ex-hubby does not live that kind of lifestyle

Toke was not the only one who got mad at the reply, her fans also made sure to heap insultes on @elkanempeter

Nigerian media personality, Toke Makinwa recently put a man in his place after he dropped a comment on a video on her page.

She had made a video imitiating Nicki Minaj and while her fans and colleagues found it funny, @elkanempeter called her a talkative and added that it is the reason she did not fit into her ex-husband, Maje Ayida's lifestyle.

Toke Makinwa's fans join her in draggin a troll on her page

Source: Instagram

Toke replies troll

@elkanempeter did not stop at calling her a talkative, he also age shamed her to which the radio girl simply said that both he and Maje are mad.

Theman still refused to give up as he reminded Toke that her ex-husband gave her the platform she is benefitting from because she was nobody before she met him.

Check out the post as well as the exchange below:

Toke replies man who says her ex-husband gave her a platform to thrive

Source: Instagram

Fans fight for their fave

Fans of the media personality also did not find @elkanempeter's post funny and they did not hesitate to give him the deserved insults.

Read some of the comments below:

Onosexy:

"@elkanempeter you are very very very crazy and foolish. You and Maje are both mad."

Opediva:

"@elkanempeter, I thought they said elderly people usually walk and talk with sense. Why are you lacking? Whyyyyyy????"

Otto_oluwaseun:

"@elkanempeter you don’t fit your wives or patents lifestyle. Nigerian men are silly sha."

starphotographyc's profile picture

starphotographyc

"@elkanempeter you never solve your own problems finish, you wan carry another person own for head. Getting old is a blessing oga fool at 40."

