Students of public schools in Adamawa state will soon not bother about the payment for both WAEC and NECO fees

This was disclosed by Solomon Kumangar, the director media and communications, government house, Yola

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri resumed picking up the bill for students sitting WASSCE and NECO exams since assuming office in 2019

Adamawa state - The Adamawa state government has disclosed its readiness to send a bill to the state House of Assembly that will make compulsory the payment of examination fees for students in public schools.

The Punch reports that the exams include the West African Senior School Certificate Examination and the National Examination Council (NECO) by the state government for students in public schools.

This disclosure is coming as the Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly revealed lawmakers were considering giving the compulsory payment of WASSCE and NECO examination fees legislative backing to, The News Wire Ng.

Solomon Kumangar, the director media, and communications, government House, in response to a question on Tuesday, June 15, said the idea would be welcomed by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri.

While noting that education remained the governor’s priority, Kumangar said Fintiri has been picking up the bill for students since 2018.

