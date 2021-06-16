The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Wednesday, June 16, created new polling units in Nigeria

Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the INEC, who made this disclosure, said the decision was taken to give electorate access to more polling units

Yakubu also noted that the new development would make the next general election easier for both the commission and the electorate

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

FCT, Abuja - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has unveiled new Polling Units (PU), bringing the total number to 176,846, The Nation reports.

Legit.ng gathered that the feat was achieved after 25 years of futile attempts to expand the polling units.

The INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, has unveiled 176,846 new polling units in Nigeria.

Source: Original

Professor Mahmood Yakubu, the chairman of the INEC, who made this known on Wednesday, June 16, said the expansion was carried to guarantee unfettered access to polling units during elections.

Vanguard also reports that Yakubu disclosed that 749 polling units were relocated from private properties, palaces, and worship centres.

Nigeria needs good governance

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Professor Attahiru Jega said that Nigeria needs and requires good democratic governance and not merely good governance.

It was reported that the former chairman of the INEC made the declaration on Saturday, June 5, while delivering his speech virtually at a memorial workshop in Lagos state.

Jega explained that Nigeria's progress and development would require people in leadership positions who are not merely selfless but visionary and patriotic.

According to the former INEC boss, the country needs leaders who can protect, defend and advance citizenship rights against discrimination, marginalisation, predation, and exclusion.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

2023 elections to cost more

In a related report, the financial requirements for conducting the 2023 general elections would soon be known according to the electoral commission.

The sum of N234.5 billion was approved for the conduct of the 2019 general elections and there are strong indications that the 2023 elections would cost more.

This was disclosed by INEC’s national commissioner and chairman of information and voter education, Festus Okoye.

Senate screens Buhari's aide Lauretta as INEC commissioner

Also, eight months after President Muhammadu Buhari's nomination, Lauretta Onochie, one of his media aides, was being screened for confirmation and appointment as a commissioner of the INEC.

The screening which was directed by the Senate president, Ahmad Lawan, is being carried out by the red chamber's committee on INEC.

According to the report, other nominees for the positions are Professor Muhammad Kallah, Kunle Ajayi, Saidu Ahmad, Professor Sani Adam, and Baba Bila.

The committee, chaired by Senator Kabiru Gaya, is to supervise the exercise in not more than one month and submit its reports to the Senate afterwards.

Source: Legit.ng News