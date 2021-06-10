- Many candidates preparing to write the forthcoming UTME are having issues registering on JAMB's website

- The revelation was made on Wednesday, June 9, in Lagos state by the board's registrar, Ishaq Oloyede

- Oloyede noted that this is why the possibility of conducting another examination for affected candidates is high

Lagos - From the observation and consideration of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), there will be a need for the conduct of another Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in 2021.

This was disclosed on Wednesday, June 9, by JAMB's registrar, Ishaq Oloyede, who said that some candidates are facing genuine registration challenges, Premium Times reports.

Oloyede said over 17,000 candidates have registration issues

Source: Facebook

Oloyede noted that so far, the board has recorded not less than 17,758 persons with similar issues throughout Nigeria.

He noted:

“So far, we have just 17,758 candidates with challenges that had been profiled, nationwide.

“At the end of the entire exercise, we may have to conduct another examination for those with genuine cases after the main UTME slated for June 19 to July 3."

JAMB's boss stated that the board has vowed to ensure that every serious-minded prospective undergraduate gets an opportunity to gain admission into any higher institution of their choice.

Extension of JAMB/DE registration

Earlier, JAMB announced that it had extended the UTME and the Direct Entry (DE) registration by two weeks.

Oloyede said only candidates with genuine issues in completing their registration for the 2021 UTME would benefit from the extension. Legit.ng gathered that the deadline for registration was initially slated for May 29.

The board's head of information and protocol, Fabian Benjamin, said this in a statement issued on Monday, May 31.

JAMB urged candidates to collect a copy of the reading test and await further directives through the registered phone number and public service announcement as soon as the screening is completed.

It also noted that the registration for the UTME was still not possible without the National Identification Number (NIN) and warned candidates against double registration.

