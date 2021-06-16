A graduate of Architecture from the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, Ella Williams, has been killed by suspected herdsmen

The sad incident reportedly happened on Sunday, June 13, while she was travelling to the institution to collect her NYSC call-up letter

Andrew Egbuonu, a Facebook user who broke the news, said Williams was killed when the herders attacked their vehicle

Ella Williams, a graduate of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma, was on Sunday, June 13, gunned down by suspected herdsmen along the Benin-Ekpoma expressway.

Legit.ng learnt that Miss Williams was reportedly travelling from Benin to Ekpoma to pick up her call-up letter, preparatory to the compulsory one-year National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) programme when she met her death.

Ella Williams, a graduate of AAU was shot dead on her way to collect her NYSC call-up letter in Benin. Credit: Asomba Andrew Egbuonu.

It was gathered that some herdsmen opened fire on the bus Williams was travelling in, killing her on the spot while other passengers were abducted.

AAU graduate Ella Williams killed by suspected herders

A Facebook user, Andrew Egbuonu, who announced Williams' death on his wall on Sunday, June 13, said she just graduated with a Masters in Architecture from AAU.

Part of Egbuonu's post read:

“I received the devastating news of the demise of a young lady and a promising future of the Nigerian nation, Miss Ella Williams, in the hands of bloodthirsty and heartless herdsmen on the Benin-Ekpoma Road in Edo state.

“Miss Williams who has just graduated with a Masters in Architecture from Ambrose Alli University Ekpoma, was said to have traveled from her Benin base to pick up her call-up letter. She never made it back as her vehicle was attacked by murderous marauders who ambushed vehicles by opening fire on them with their small arms (aka AK-47 assault guns) killing her on the spot. What a country where human lives have no value, especially to these emotion-less invaders."

The Benin-Ekpoma-Auchi-Okene road has become a haven for suspected herdsmen and kidnappers, who daily operate by firing shots at vehicles to stop the drivers and the passengers kidnapped for ransom.

