Perhaps President Buhari understands the urgency of dealing with security issues in Africa more than most leaders on the continent

The Nigerian leader on Tuesday, June 15, called on West African countries to rise to the occasion and figure out the solution to the menace

Buhari sent this message through the new special representative of UNOWAS, Mahamat Saleh Annadif

Abuja - President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed sincere hope that African nations will unite and tackle the common cancer worm known as terrorism.

The president, speaking with Mahamat Saleh Annadif, the new special representative of the UN Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), in Aso Rock on Tuesday, June 15, said countries in the sub-region must form a formidable force to subdue insurgency.

Buhari said it is the wish and desire of the federal government that under the supervision of the UNOWAS, the problem will be satisfactorily addressed.

The president claimed that most of the problems of insecurity are stemming from the political instability in Libya.

His words:

“You are our neighbour. You have vast experience on matters affecting the Sahel, having served for five years in Mali. I hope you will get the countries to work together to confront the issues affecting them.

"I hope under the auspices of UNOWAS, you will help get the problems sorted out. Most of them have to do with the instability in Libya, and it affects all of us.”

