Real Betis and Lazio are two top European clubs interested in signing Nigeria international Simy Nwankwo this summer

The Super Eagles star stunned many after scoring 20 goals in the Serie A for relegated side Crotone last campaign

Nwankwo scored 20 goals and three assists in 39 appearances across competitions for Crotone

Nigerian striker Simeon Nwankwo has reportedly emerged as a top transfer target for Real Betis and Lazio this summer.

The 29-year-old forward attracted the attention of top European clubs to himself after scoring 20 Serie A goals for relegated Crotone last season.

Sources claim the Biancocelesti have been monitoring the prolific Super Eagles attacker for some time but will now have to battle with their La Liga counterparts for the signature of the player.

Nigerian star Simy Nwankwo in action for Crotone against Hellas Verona last season. Photo by Carlo Hermann/KONTROLAB/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

Soccernet quoting Italian-based outlet TuttoMercatoWeb claims the Stadio Olimpico outfit wants Simy on a permanent basis.

The publication added that Lazio have made preliminary contacts with the player's agents but have nothing concrete for his transfer this summer just yet.

Betis on the other hand have shown some level of commitment and are working towards making a move for the Nigeria international in the coming weeks after an excellent campaign in Serie A.

Despite failing to help Crotone avoid relegation last campaign, Simy finished as the joint fifth top scorer with Ciro Immobile on the Italian League goalscorer’s chart.

He also became the Nigerian to have scored the most goals in a single campaign in Europe’s top five leagues, overtaking Yakubu Aiyegbeni’s previous record of 17.

Simy also eclipsed former Inter Milan star, Obafemi Martins, as the highest-scoring Nigerian in the Serie A after scoring 30 goals in all competitions for Crotone.

