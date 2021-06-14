Super Eagles forward Henry Onyekuru would prefer a permanent move to Galatasaray instead of Olympiacos this summer

The Greek top-flight outfit is interested in the Nigerian attacker as they plan to add him to their attack ahead of next season

Onyekuru was on his third loan spell at the Turkish side last season after scoring five goals in 19 games despite joining them halfway

Nigerian winger Henry Onyekuru has reportedly emerged as a top transfer target for Greek giants Olympiacos this summer.

The 24-year-old forward spent the second half of last season on loan at Galatasaray, scoring five goals and five assists in 19 appearances across all competitions.

However, the Super Eagles star fancies a permanent move to The Turkish outfit, where he has been on loan deals for three times rather than joining The Legend.

But, following Galatasaray'srefusal to activate the option to land the Nigerian footballer on a permanent basis, prospective suitors are now hoping they can get lucky as reported by Complete Sport and aksam.com.tr.

Henry Onyekuru celebrating his goal for Galatasaray against Kablo Kayserispor in the Turkish League. Photo by Sercan Kucuksahin/Anadolu Agency

Source: Getty Images

The publication revealed that Olympiacos made attempted to lure the winger to Greece during the winter transfer window the player was said to have turned down a move to the European club.

Onyekuru was said to have told Monaco sporting director Paul Mitchell to wait for Galatasaray’s presidential election slated for June 19 before deciding his next move.

Onyekuru scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists in 71 appearances across three loan spells at Galatasaray.

The forward has managed just two goals in the national team colours since he made his debut in 2017 having featured 12 times for his country in all competitions.

