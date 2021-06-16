Odion Ighalo was sighted in a clip being showered with praises by Nigerian music legend Daddy Showkey somewhere in Lagos

Ighalo who is currently back home after an impressive season with Saudi outfit Al-Shabab has continued to play hosts to entertainers and footballers

The delighted Daddy Showkey who also grew up in Ajegunle where Ighalo had his childhood stated that the player is a great man

My Mama music crooner, Daddy Showkey, has been spotted with former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo as they reminisce about how they grew up in Lagos.

Both stars in their respective trade have continued to put the Ajegunle community famously referred to as 'AJ City' on the world map.

Ajegunle is notable as an area with a huge breed of talents in different walks of life and now, Daddy Showkey has ‘reunited’ with his homeboy.

In the clip shared by the ‘Galala’ music act, Ighalo could only blush as Showkey continues to render praises and shower accolades on the Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia star.

Speaking in Pidgin English, Daddy Showkey said:

“Fine boy, e be like him mama pikin.”

He posted the video on his Instagram handle and added the caption:

“Ajegunle to the world, greatness meets greatness na ground dey suffer. Confirm the confam made Ighalo Jude is a wonderful and humble young man.”

Reacting to the clip, a fan wrote:

"Daddy Showkey get height o."

Another added:

"Na only u go wear native go training ground."

And this is coming barely 24 hours after Paul Onuachu was spotted with former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo as both players continue to enjoy their vacation after a long football season.

Onuachu who scored 35 goals for his Belgian club Genk last season has his future in doubt amid interests from several European clubs including Manchester United.

As he currently enjoys his summer holiday back home, Onuachu paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos home of the Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia striker Odion Ighalo.

After the visitation, Onuachu posted a picture of himself and the former Watford man at the latter’s residence on Instagram.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood stars Alexx Ekubo and friend IK Ogbonna were stunned when they visited former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo to tour his house as seen in the footage.

And in the latest clip shared by the 31-year-old, Nollywood actors as well as other guests had a tour of the AFCON 2013 highest goal scorer’s mansion.

In 2018, Ighalo completed the multi-million naira mansion in Lagos state with reports that the edifice is located in the Lekki area of the state

