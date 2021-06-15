Paul Onuachu ended the Belgian Pro league season with a record scoring 35 goals during the just concluded campaign

He has been spotted with former Manchester United forward Odion Ighalo amid Red Devils interest in the striker

Onuachu has been linked with several clubs as his Belgian side Genk believe they have a chance to make huge fortune from his transfer

Super Eagles forward Paul Onuachu has been spotted with former Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo as both players continue to enjoy their vacation after a long football season.

Onuachu who scored 35 goals for his Belgian club Genk last season has his future in doubt amid interests from several European clubs including Manchester United.

These excellent performances saw him win prestigious prizes in the Belgian league as the top scorer at the end of the campaign.

As he currently enjoys his summer holiday back home, Onuachu paid a courtesy visit to the Lagos home of the Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia striker Odion Ighalo.

After the visitation, Onuachu posted a picture of himself and the former Watford man at the latter’s residence on Instagram. He wrote:

“Thanks for having me bros Jude goal poacher”.

Onuachu’s future remains in doubt and Genk believe they have the chance of making huge fortune from the sale of the goal-poacher as they continue to search for replacements.

With Genk also having Nigeria’s Cyriel Dessers in their ranks, they are already considering replacing Onuachu with Rodrigo Muniz from Flamengo.

However, according to voetbalkrant via Soccernet, the deal is now off as they could not agree personal terms with the 20-year-old attacker.

The 27-year-old striker was spotted sitting down on the bonnet of his N50 million worth Mercedes Benz G-Wagon with a little smile on his face.

His simplicity was also written all over what he wore in the picture after being spotted wearing a short-sleeve shirt and a nicker.

The attacker had to word to describe the post but it all showed that the Super Eagles star is having fun while resting before he will rejoin his club for their preseason tour.

