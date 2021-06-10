Odion Ighalo completed his exotic mansion in a highbrow area of Lagos in 2018 where he spent millions of naira

The former Super Eagles forward has returned home after a long season helping Al-Shabab finish second in the Saudi Pro League

Nollywood stars Alexx Ekubo and IK Ogbona were among guests that toured the player's house which is fitted with an indoor pool and cinema

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Nollywood stars Alexx Ekubo and friend IK Ogbonna were stunned when they visited former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo to tour his house as seen in a footage.

The Al-Shabab of Saudi Arabia has returned home after a long season having played the first half of the campaign at Manchester United before he stitched to the Saudi outfit in January.

Ighalo was recently seen holidaying in Dubai alongside his mother before they returned home after a busy last season.

Odion Ighalo stuns his guests. Photo: @ighalojude

Source: Instagram

And in the latest clip shared by the 31-year-old, Nollywood actors as well as other guests had a tour of the AFCON 2013 highest goal scorer’s mansion.

In 2018, Ighalo completed the multi-million naira mansion in Lagos state with reports that the edifice is located in the Lekki area of the state.

The football player shared photos of himself chilling in the house with friends and family members as he celebrated his housewarming party.

His wife, Sonia Ighalo, also took to the internet to share videos of the mansion and the celebration on her Instagram story.

And now, as he returned home after the completion of the Saudi Pro League season, the former Watford of England man welcomed guests to his home.

The incredible apartment boasts of an indoor pool as well as an indoor cinema leaving Alexx Ekubo and IK Ogbonna stunned.

The Nollywood actors were visibly wowed and Alexx was forced to say:

“God you wey dey do am, do am for me o. Cut this thing for me. Okay... from the living room you can see the pool.”

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that after what could be described as a lavish vacation in the Emirate city of Dubai, former Nigerian international Odion Ighalo and his mother have returned to the country.

The 31-year-old inspired the club with two goals as they defeated Al-Wehda 3-0 in the final game of the season in the Saudi topflight.

He finished the season playing 13 matches, scoring 9 and providing 3 assists to wrap up the campaign in style and then head for holidays alongside his mother.

Source: Legit